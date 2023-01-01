Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Trading Down 1.4%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.36 and last traded at $1.36. 190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tabcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

