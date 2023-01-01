Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEMKT:MTA) Shares Down 1%

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSEMKT:MTA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.90. 84,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 199,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.90 million, a P/E ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 2,567.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Metalla Royalty & Streaming

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

