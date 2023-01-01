Clean TeQ (OTCMKTS:CTEQF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CTEQF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 3,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Clean TeQ Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59.
About Clean TeQ
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides metals recovery and industrial water treatment services primarily in Australia. It operates in two segments, Water and Metals. The Water segment offers Continuous Ionic Filtration, Macroporous Polymer Adsorption, and Graphene Oxide and BIOCLENS resin technologies to filter, separate, purify, and recycle polluted water for drinking, agricultural, recreational, and industrial uses.
