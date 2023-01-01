eEnergy Group (LON:EAAS) Shares Up 1.5%

eEnergy Group Plc (LON:EAAS – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.04). 142,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 942,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.35 ($0.04).

eEnergy Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £11.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

eEnergy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eEnergy Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy services company in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers LED lighting solutions to education and commercial clients; and energy consultancy, procurement, analytics, and efficiency services. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eEnergy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eEnergy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.