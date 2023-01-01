Insider Buying: Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Purchases 2,388 Shares of Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $79,305.48. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 78,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Central Securities Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $33.39 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.86.
Central Securities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.
About Central Securities
Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.
