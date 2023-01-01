Insider Buying: Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) VP Purchases 2,388 Shares of Stock

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) VP Andrew J. O’neill bought 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.21 per share, with a total value of $79,305.48. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 78,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET opened at $33.39 on Friday. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $44.86.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CET. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Central Securities by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 158,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 100,543 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth $2,358,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,922,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 3rd quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 275.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 23,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

