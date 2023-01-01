Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Shares Up 4.3%

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.61. 49,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 18,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lumos Pharma to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Lumos Pharma Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.94.
About Lumos Pharma
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
