Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Shares Up 4.3%

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2023

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMOGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.61. 49,130 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average session volume of 18,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUMO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lumos Pharma to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Lumos Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Lumos Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. 30.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma

(Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.