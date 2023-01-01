Freshii (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Shares Up 0.3%

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 20,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 307% from the average session volume of 5,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Freshii Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

