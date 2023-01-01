BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $251,204.80 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) CEO John Oyler sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $251,204.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, John Oyler sold 1,716 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total value of $385,173.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $219.94 on Friday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $278.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on BeiGene to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their price target on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BeiGene from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on BeiGene from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.83.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

