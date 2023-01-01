Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.10 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 75.10 ($0.91). Approximately 81 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 43,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.50 ($0.91).

Diaceutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 76.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 85.63. The firm has a market cap of £63.78 million and a P/E ratio of 8,200.00.

About Diaceutics

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

See Also

