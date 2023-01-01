Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Buys $369,196.56 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 11,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $369,196.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 20th, Tobias Lutke bought 10,520 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.75 per share, with a total value of $365,570.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,685 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.40.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,043 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $367,806.39.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke bought 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $374,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke acquired 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.35 per share, for a total transaction of $380,048.90.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke bought 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke bought 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.96 per share, for a total transaction of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $35.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $259.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $174,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.70.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

