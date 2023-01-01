Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) CEO Sells $835,380.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,291 shares in the company, valued at $27,738,235.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $40.13 on Friday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average is $41.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.66% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on COOP. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 843.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 430.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

