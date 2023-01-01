TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Short Interest Down 17.5% in December

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,400 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 451,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 702.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $44.13 on Friday. TTEC has a 52 week low of $39.50 and a 52 week high of $92.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $592.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.16 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 4.56%. Research analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTEC. Bank of America lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut their price target on TTEC to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TTEC from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on TTEC to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.