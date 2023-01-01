Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 391,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Tosoh Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOSCF opened at $11.85 on Friday. Tosoh has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

Tosoh Company Profile

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides advance materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

