Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 349,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NSTB opened at $10.02 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 9.1% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,067,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 9.5% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 288,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

