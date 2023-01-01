Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Short Interest Update

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days. Approximately 12.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycor HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYCR opened at $24.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.37 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $47,954.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,769.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 11.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 395.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.