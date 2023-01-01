Insider Selling: Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CEO Sells 9,669 Shares of Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 9,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $145,228.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,953.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Dipal Doshi sold 400 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $6,004.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $43,320.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,342 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $45,200.60.

On Thursday, October 20th, Dipal Doshi sold 811 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $14,606.11.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $424.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of -0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 70,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entrada Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

