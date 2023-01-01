Insider Buying: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) Director Jack Levine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,371.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Blink Charging Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BLNK opened at $10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $29.99.
Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 177.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
Blink Charging Company Profile
Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.
