Insider Selling: Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Insider Sells 10,674 Shares of Stock

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) insider Francisco Leon sold 10,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $106,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Francisco Leon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,918,620.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Francisco Leon sold 375 shares of Provention Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $3,750.00.

Provention Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a market cap of $921.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Trading of Provention Bio

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 3,791.21% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 41,672 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 85,236 shares in the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PRVB. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Further Reading

