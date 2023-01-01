Insider Buying: Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Director Acquires 150,995 Shares of Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) Director David Kanen purchased 150,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $110,226.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,748.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, David Kanen purchased 283,250 shares of Aqua Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,107.50.
Aqua Metals Stock Up 27.6 %
Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.42. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Aqua Metals Company Profile
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.
