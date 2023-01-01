Insider Buying: Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) Director Acquires 150,995 Shares of Stock

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) Director David Kanen purchased 150,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $110,226.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,748.59. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, David Kanen purchased 283,250 shares of Aqua Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,107.50.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.42. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16,664 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 482.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 65,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 496,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 26,150 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

