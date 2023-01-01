Bryan Dozzi Sells 81,700 Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 81,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$90,033.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,099 shares in the company, valued at C$238,141.10.

Gear Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

Gear Energy stock opened at C$1.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.23. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$1.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$293.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35.

Gear Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

