Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sangoma Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangoma Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Sangoma Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sangoma Technologies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangoma Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Sangoma Technologies by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Sangoma Technologies Price Performance

SANG stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sangoma Technologies

SANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$30.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sangoma Technologies from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

(Get Rating)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

Featured Stories

