CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Director Wes Cummins Buys 40,000 Shares

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,299,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,196,236. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CalAmp alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $104,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Wes Cummins purchased 63,500 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $193,040.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Wes Cummins purchased 75,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $243,750.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Wes Cummins purchased 60,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Wes Cummins bought 50,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $197,500.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Wes Cummins bought 100,000 shares of CalAmp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $404,000.00.

CalAmp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.68. CalAmp Corp. has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $165.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CalAmp

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $4.30 to $3.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,534 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,828 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 1st quarter worth about $12,958,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.