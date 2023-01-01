Insider Buying: Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) CEO Purchases $188,189.88 in Stock

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) CEO Salvatore Palella purchased 1,568,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $188,189.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,660.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 21st, Salvatore Palella purchased 4,019,293 shares of Helbiz stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $723,472.74.

On Monday, November 14th, Salvatore Palella purchased 155,530 shares of Helbiz stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,216.60.

On Thursday, October 13th, Salvatore Palella purchased 200,000 shares of Helbiz stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of HLBZ opened at $0.13 on Friday. Helbiz, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.49.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Helbiz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Helbiz during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helbiz during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Helbiz by 384.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Helbiz during the third quarter worth about $69,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

