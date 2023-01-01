RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Acquires 15,000 Shares

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 15,000 shares of RE/MAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.78 per share, with a total value of $266,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,331,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,457,323.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $18.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.18 million, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.31.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is 167.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of RE/MAX

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jonestrading reduced their price target on RE/MAX from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in RE/MAX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in RE/MAX by 3.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RE/MAX by 18.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in RE/MAX by 7.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. It offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

