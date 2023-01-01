The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Acquires $234,576.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Liberty Braves Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BATRA. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 11,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.