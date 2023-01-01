The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Acquires $234,576.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00.
- On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00.
The Liberty Braves Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About The Liberty Braves Group
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
