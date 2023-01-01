The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 7,200 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $29,310.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $39.13 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,457,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,157,000 after purchasing an additional 140,296 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 13,778,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,570,000 after purchasing an additional 532,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,111,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,414,000 after acquiring an additional 431,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPR Partners LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 7,180,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,777,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.