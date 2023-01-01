The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 7,200 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00.

On Thursday, October 13th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $39.31 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 438,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after acquiring an additional 435,517 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 19,524 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after acquiring an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

