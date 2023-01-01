Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Sells $1,233,750.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

