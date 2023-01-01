Thomas Garcia Sells 1,000 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) insider Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Thomas Garcia sold 2,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.36, for a total value of $752,720.00.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $399.16 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $402.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $369.84 and a 200 day moving average of $330.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.92.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1,646.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.