ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells $422,330.72 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $422,330.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,537 shares in the company, valued at $432,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.36 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACVA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 304.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,823 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 30.4% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,045,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,473 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,291,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ACV Auctions by 409.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 823,331 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.