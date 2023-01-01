Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $604,200.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $643,400.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total transaction of $1,286,100.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75.

On Monday, October 3rd, Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $837,000.00.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $122.18 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.10.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

