Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,973,611.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Simulations Plus Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SLP stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $67.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.74 million, a P/E ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

SLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Simulations Plus by 127.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $709,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

