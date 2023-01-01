Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 78,889 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 78,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $519,878.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,660.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 63,896 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $398,711.04.

On Friday, December 16th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 82,827 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $522,638.37.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 70,919 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $439,697.80.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $227.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.27 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 6.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 238,614 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 222,349 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter valued at $7,193,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 0.4% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 748,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Rating)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

