Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Short Interest Update

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Velodyne Lidar Stock Performance

VLDR opened at $0.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The company has a market cap of $176.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.21. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $5.00.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 384.34%. On average, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.85 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Velodyne Lidar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.26.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 243,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,623 shares of company stock valued at $34,221. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Velodyne Lidar

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 87.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,054,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 955,720 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 334.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 78,294 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 1,427,111.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 984,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 984,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 23.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 134,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 25,264 shares in the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

