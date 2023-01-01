Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Short Interest Down 16.9% in December

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 48,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Natural Health Trends Stock Down 1.4 %

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.17 million, a P/E ratio of 114.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Natural Health Trends Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.32%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,667.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

