WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 467,600 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 564,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

WuXi AppTec stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

