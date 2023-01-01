Short Interest in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Drops By 17.5%

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,400 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 30th total of 451,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 151,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of TTEC opened at $44.13 on Friday. TTEC has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $92.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day moving average is $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $592.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TTEC will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TTEC to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen cut their price target on TTEC to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on TTEC from $73.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TTEC by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after acquiring an additional 271,766 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in TTEC by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,509,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TTEC by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,829,000 after acquiring an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in TTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,948,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in TTEC by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 209,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

