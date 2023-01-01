Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Short Interest Down 17.2% in December

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,920,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 9,560,000 shares. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 559,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

PYCR stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.37 million.

In other news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $170,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 395.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

