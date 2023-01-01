Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Decreases By 17.3%

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 38,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 349,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NSTB stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSTB. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 9.1% in the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.