Insider Selling: Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells C$1,935,498.35 in Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CSGet Rating) Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,054,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,236,027.20.

Capstone Copper Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$4.94 on Friday. Capstone Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.55.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$453.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capstone Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.66.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

See Also

