Insider Selling: Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Director Sells C$1,935,498.35 in Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) Director Oscar Gustavo Valenzuela sold 389,907 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.96, for a total value of C$1,935,498.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,054,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,236,027.20.

Capstone Copper Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of TSE CS opened at C$4.94 on Friday. Capstone Copper Corp. has a one year low of C$2.25 and a one year high of C$7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.55.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$453.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capstone Copper Company Profile

CS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capstone Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.66.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

