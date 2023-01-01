Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Down 3.5% on Insider Selling

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.5% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.61. Approximately 1,146 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 196,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Specifically, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $1,007,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,177,249.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aaron Berutti purchased 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $39,894.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,121.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,399,069 shares in the company, valued at $28,177,249.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,825 shares of company stock worth $584,045 and sold 542,513 shares worth $12,361,363. Insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.38 and a beta of -0.16.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. On average, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,219,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,042,000 after purchasing an additional 284,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,074,000 after purchasing an additional 425,350 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 152,240 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,601,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 660,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,139,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

