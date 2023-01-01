GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Major Shareholder Divesh Makan Sells 53,676 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder Divesh Makan sold 53,676 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $2,396,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GitLab Stock Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of -0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $90.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. GitLab’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.54.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

