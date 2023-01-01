Jay A. Snowden Sells 163,475 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

PENN stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $53.36.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 114.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $38,990,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.