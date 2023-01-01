Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Sells $3,180,020.00 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $3,180,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,405.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $35.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $259.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $326,251,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 304.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Operations LP increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 3,705,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $174,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,841 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COIN shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $67.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.70.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

