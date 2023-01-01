InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) CEO Purchases $36,075,000.00 in Stock

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) CEO James F. Wirth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7,215.00 per share, with a total value of $36,075,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,886,683 shares in the company, valued at $42,472,417,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

IHT stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $4.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnSuites Hospitality Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

