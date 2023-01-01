Comparing Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA) & SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR)

SOBR Safe (OTCMKTS:SOBR – Get Rating) and Magnum Opus Acquisition (NYSE:OPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

SOBR Safe has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnum Opus Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SOBR Safe and Magnum Opus Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOBR Safe N/A N/A -$7.87 million ($1.14) -0.83 Magnum Opus Acquisition N/A N/A -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares SOBR Safe and Magnum Opus Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOBR Safe N/A -514.37% -180.11% Magnum Opus Acquisition N/A 31.56% 4.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.6% of SOBR Safe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Magnum Opus Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of SOBR Safe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Magnum Opus Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SOBR Safe and Magnum Opus Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOBR Safe 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnum Opus Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Magnum Opus Acquisition has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.81%. Given Magnum Opus Acquisition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnum Opus Acquisition is more favorable than SOBR Safe.

Summary

Magnum Opus Acquisition beats SOBR Safe on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc. develops non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification systems. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification. Its SOBRSafe hardware/software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification solution have applications in commercial vehicle fleets, manufacturing and warehousing, construction, DUI probation, third-party alcohol testing, outpatient alcohol rehabilitation, and youth drivers. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Magnum Opus Acquisition

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

