Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $72.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 957,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,043,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 957,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,043,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total transaction of $166,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,286,422 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,647,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLS opened at $51.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Featured Stories

