Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 23.7% in December

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 635,500 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 833,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 97.8 days.

Alsea Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.93. Alsea has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Get Alsea alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered Alsea from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. The company operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alsea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alsea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.