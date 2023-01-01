ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in December

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
ANA Price Performance
ANA stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. ANA has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $4.70.
About ANA
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANA (ALNPY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.