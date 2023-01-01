ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Short Interest Down 23.8% in December

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

ANA Price Performance

ANA stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. ANA has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $4.70.

Get ANA alerts:

About ANA

(Get Rating)

Read More

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.