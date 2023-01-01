Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in December

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Alps Alpine Stock Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.69.
