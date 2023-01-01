Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Down 46.8% in December

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Alps Alpine Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:APELY opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. Alps Alpine has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Components, Sensor Communication, Module Systems, and Logistics. The company's products for the consumer, industrial equipment, and IoT markets include TACT switches, worker condition monitoring systems, HAPTIC reactor, actuator for cameras, remote monitoring system for logistics, analog meter monitoring system, resistive position sensor, pressure sensor, air environment sensor module, three-axis geomagnetic sensor, humidity sensor, and pc board mount current sensor.

